WATCH: USMNT's John Brooks Scores Second Goal of Season for Wolfsburg

The U.S. international netted his second goal of the year with an opening strike for Wolfsburgh against Werder Bremen.

By Kaelen Jones
March 03, 2019

Star U.S. men's national team defender John Anthony Brooks scored the opening goal for his club team, Wolfsburg, during the Bundesliga's side 1–1 draw against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Brooks leapt in the air and nodded in the 54th-minute goal off a free kick to give Wolfsurg a 1–0 lead.

The goal marked Brooks's second of the year. He also entered Sunday's contest with two assists in league play through 23 matches this season.

Werder pulled even on forward Max Kruse's goal in the 74th minute.

