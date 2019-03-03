Star U.S. men's national team defender John Anthony Brooks scored the opening goal for his club team, Wolfsburg, during the Bundesliga's side 1–1 draw against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Brooks leapt in the air and nodded in the 54th-minute goal off a free kick to give Wolfsurg a 1–0 lead.

John Brooks scores for Wolfsburg against Werder Bremen to make it 1-0!



The goal marked Brooks's second of the year. He also entered Sunday's contest with two assists in league play through 23 matches this season.

Werder pulled even on forward Max Kruse's goal in the 74th minute.