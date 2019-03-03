How to Watch Napoli vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Napoli vs. Juventus on Sunday, March 3.

By Kaelen Jones
March 03, 2019

Napoli hosts Juventus in a matchup between the top two Serie A clubs on Sunday, March 3. Kickoff from Stadio San Paolo is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Juventus (22–0–3) enters the contest unbeaten in league play through 25 matches. The Italian giant is currently first in Serie A with 69 points claimed. Juventus has won each of its last three league matches, most recently defeating Bologna 1–0 behind a 67th-minute goal by Paulo Dybala.

Napoli (17–3–5) comes into the matchup trailing Juventus in the table by 13 points, having accrued 56 through 25 games. The club most recently defeated Parma 4–0 thanks in part to a double from Arkadiusz Milik.

Juventus and Napoli met once earlier this season in Serie A. Juventus won 3–1 led by a brace from Mario Mandzukic and two assists from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here's how to watch Sunday's contest: 

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ria Italia America

Live stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

