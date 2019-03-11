U.S. women's national team stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe joined Good Morning America on Monday morning to advocate for equal pay not only within the U.S. Soccer Federation, but globally.

Last week, all 28 members of the USWNT field a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over pay equity and working condition. According to court documents, they accused U.S. Soccer of years of "institutionalized gender discrimination."

Morgan and Rapinoe are publicly shedding light on what Rapinoe said a worldwide issue.

28 members of the U.S. Women’s National Team sue U.S. soccer federation for gender discrimination. @abontv has more on the story. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/8xpGguVVFc — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2019

"I don’t think that anybody can argue that there’s gender inequities in this world, that there’s a pay gap, that there’s pay discrepancy," Rapinoe said.

#USWNT member @mPinoe hopes that this fight for gender equality helps inspire “women around the world to stand up for what they believe in.” https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/d2cb3JrVUk — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2019

"So for us, it’s not only about leaving our sport in a better place [and] leaving it better for the young girls that will come after," Rapinoe continued. "But just in general, inspiring women around the world to stand up for what they believe in. They have an ally in us. We are with them, we support them, and we will continue this fight as long as we need to."

“The investment isn’t there from the ground up.” #USWNT star @alexmorgan13 claps back at those who say male soccer players deserve to be paid more because they bring in more revenue to the sport. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/rZS8pUp9rP — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2019

Rapinoe and Morgan's appearance comes just a day after tennis star Serena Williams publicly backed the USWNT's lawsuit, stating that she knows "that the pay discrepancy is ludicrous. It's a battle, it's a fight."