Former NFL Pro Bowler Chad Johnson has signed with lower-level semi-pro soccer club, Boca Raton FC, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnson joined Boca Raton FC following a successful tryout. He has played and started five games for the club, recording one goal and two assists.

“I’m really excited to join the team and contribute in any way possible,” Johnson said. “For me, this is more than just an opportunity but a dream come true that I was never able to fulfill during my childhood.”

Boca Raton FC, founded in 2015, plays in the United Premier Soccer League, National Premier Soccer League, Florida Gold Coast League, and Beaches Adult Soccer League.

Johnson, 41, will debut when the club opens its 2019 campaign this weekend at South County Regional Stadium in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. Johnson, who once famously changed his last name to Ochocinco, will wear No. 85.

During the NFL's lockout in 2011, Johnson tried out with MLS club Sporting KC, but wasn't offered a contract following the trial. In 2016, he said he could make the team if he tried out again, but he was denied a chance to do so.

Soccer has long-held a prominent role in his life. He regularly tweets about the beautiful from his personal Twitter account, avidly plays EA Sports' FIFA title and claims to be a good friend of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Johnson spent 11 years in the NFL, playing 10 with the Cincinnati Bengals. He earned three first-team All-Pro nominations and two second-team nods, in addition to six Pro Bowls. He led the NFL in receiving in 2006.