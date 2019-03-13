LIVE: Bayern Munich, Liverpool Duel for Place in UCL Quarterfinals

Watch the key plays as Bayern Munich hosts Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

By Avi Creditor
March 13, 2019

Bayern Munich and Liverpool enter the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 battle on level pegging, but only one European giant can go through.

The two sides resume their tie at Allianz Arena in Munich after a 0-0 first leg at Anfield. There are two schools of thought after such a result. One favors Bayern, given that all the German power needs to do is win at home, something it does with regularity. The other, though, favors Liverpool, given that any goal will tilt the scales in its favor with the away-goal tiebreaker. A scored draw is all Jurgen Klopp's side needs to go through, while a scoreless draw would send their matchup to extra time.

Liverpool enters the match on the heels of an inconsistent set of results, mixing three 0-0 draws with 5-0 and 4-2 wins in the Premier League. Bayern, meanwhile, is back in first in the Bundesliga and comes in after a 5-1 pasting of Borussia Monchengladbach and a 6-0 shellacking of Wolfsburg, signs that Niko Kovac's side has found its top form.

Bayern looked to strike early, with Mats Hummels chipping forward for Serge Gnabry, who had snuck in behind Liverpool's back line, but goalkeeper Alisson read it the whole way, racing of his line to beat Gnabry to the ball in the second minute.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The Champions League quarterfinal draw will be held Friday, with no restrictions on potential matchups and no seeding for the eight remaining teams vying for Europe's top prize.

