Barcelona's Lionel Messi scored two goals and added two assists to lead his side through to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 5–1 win over Lyon on Wednesday.

After a scoreless draw in the first leg of the matchup, Barcelona was dominant in front of its home fans at Camp Nou. Four players registered goals for the Spanish giants, including Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele. Messi assisted on the Piqué and Dembélé goals, which broke the game open in the 81st and 86th minutes, respectively.

Messi's two-goal effort, however, served as the foundation for the victory. The Argentine opened scoring during the 17th minute of the contest, when he fooled Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes with a beautiful Panenka penalty kick.

GOAL BARCELONA! Messi delivers the breakthrough from the penalty spot with the Panenka after Luis Suarez earns the PK. 1-0!





Messi scored his second goal during the 78th minute, juking two Lyon defenders before driving a low strike that backup goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin managed to get a hand to but couldn't keep it from rolling into the goal. The strike gave Barcelona a 3–1 advantage, serving as insurance in case Lyon has scored a second away goal that would've tilted the balance in its favor.

Lionel Messi delivers the dagger. Barcelona's two-goal lead is restored at Camp Nou





Barcelona put it away late, with two goals in a five-minute span, to remove all doubt and complete the quarterfinal field.

¡¡GOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLAAAZOOOO!! ⚽👽 Pique marca el cuarto tras una jugada genial de Messi. El defensa le gana la espalda a todos y remate con la arquería sola. ✌✌🔥🔥@FCBarcelona_es 4-1 @OL (4-1) #LaChampionsUD





¡¡GOOOOOOOOOLLLLL Y ES LA MANITOOO!!. Otra asistencia de Messi y Dembélé la manda a guardar.@FCBarcelona_es 5-1 @OL (5-1) #LaChampionsUD





Barcelona is seeking its sixth ever UEFA Champions League title and first since the 2014-15 campaign. The quarterfinal draw will be held Friday, when Barcelona will be drawn against either Man City, Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Juventus, Ajax or Porto.