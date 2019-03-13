Watch: Swansea's Bersant Celina Produced the Worst Penalty Kick of 2019 vs. West Brom

West Brom went on to win the match 3–0.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 13, 2019

Bersant Celina is going to want to forget this kick and stay off the internet for a few days.

The Swansea City midfielder stepped up to take a penalty late in the first half of Wednesday's match against West Brom with his club trailing 1–0.

However, when Celina went for the shot, something went horribly, horribly wrong. Instead of sending a shot at the net, Celina got his right foot too far underneath the ball and he popped it up in the air and just a few feet to the right, allowing for West Brom to clear it and maintain their clean sheet going into halftime.

