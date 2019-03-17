Lionel Messi netted his fifth goal off a free kick across all competitions.
Lionel Messi scored two goals in the first half of Barcelona's La Liga contest against Real Betis on Sunday.
The Argentine opened scoring with a stunning 17th-minute strike that gave the league leader's an early advantage.
11 لاعب في الحائط والأُسطورة يضعها في الشباك 😴
Messi has now scored five goals directly off a free kick across all competitions this season. He's the first player competing in Europe's top-five leagues and UEFA Champions League to notch as many free-kick goals.
Messi added a second goal in stoppage time of the first half, doubling Barcelona's lead ahead of the break.
⚽️ مثالي ,, خرافي ,, اِعجازي - الملك ليو ميييييييييييييسي
Messi, who entered the contest leading La Liga in goals scored this season, has tallied 27 goals through his 26th appearance.