WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores First-Half Brace vs. Real Betis

Lionel Messi netted his fifth goal off a free kick across all competitions.

By Kaelen Jones
March 17, 2019

Lionel Messi scored two goals in the first half of Barcelona's La Liga contest against Real Betis on Sunday.

The Argentine opened scoring with a stunning 17th-minute strike that gave the league leader's an early advantage.

Messi has now scored five goals directly off a free kick across all competitions this season. He's the first player competing in Europe's top-five leagues and UEFA Champions League to notch as many free-kick goals.

Messi added a second goal in stoppage time of the first half, doubling Barcelona's lead ahead of the break.

Messi, who entered the contest leading La Liga in goals scored this season, has tallied 27 goals through his 26th appearance.

