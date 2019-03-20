Germany vs. Serbia Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch Germany and Serbia in a friendly on Wednesday, March 20.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 20, 2019

Germany and Serbia will face off in an international friendly on Wednesday, March 20 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Germany's last international match came in November in the UEFA Nations League against the Netherlands. It ended in a 2-2 draw, with two late German concessions allowing the Netherlands to secure a place in the Nations League Final Four.

Serbia's last time out was also in the UEFA Nations League in November, when it earned a 4-1 victory over Lithuania.

The two sides are preparing for the start of Euro 2020 qualifying, which begins this week. Germany is in Group C with Belarus, Estonia, the Netherlands and Northern Ireland, while Serbia will go up against Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Ukraine in Group B.

Here's how to watch their tune-up:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

