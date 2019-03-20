Paul Pogba honored France's World Cup team for their win in Russia by designing a championship ring for the squad.

Pogba and others revealed the rings, which were modeled after the hardware given to NBA and NFL championship teams, on social media on Wednesday. Antonine Griezmann also helped Pogba with the ring design, which features the French national team logo and the words "World Champions."

The rings also have an impressive three carats of white diamonds, rubies and sapphires, according to TMZ.

"It's a small gesture after winning a World Cup with great players," Pogba said at press conference at France's training center. "I consider them my family. It's a small gift from me."

Cadeau inoubliable pour un souvenir inoubliable 🤩. Merci du fond coeur à la bijouterie @paulpogba 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/jjYhJ6Mant — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) March 20, 2019

France beat Croatia 4–2 in the World Cup final last summer to take home the nation's second title. Pogba and Les Bleus celebrated their victory at President Emmanuel Macron's residence at Élysée Palace a few days later.