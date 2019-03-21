Belgium and Russia both have their hopes set on qualifying for Euro 2020, and they begin that road Thursday in Brussels, opening play in Group I.

Belgium and Russia both enjoyed success at the 2018 World Cup, with Belgium securing a nation-best third-place finish after losing to eventual champion France in the semifinals. Host Russia shattered all expectations, advancing to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Croatia in penalty kicks. They both also enjoyed a rather favorable draw in the fight to compete for the European Championship next summer.

The two sides are grouped with Scotland and minnows Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino, with the top two finishers in the group automatically qualifying for the 2020 competition.

