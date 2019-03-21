Belgium vs. Russia Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying

How to watch Belgium vs. Russia in a qualifier for Euro 2020 on Thursday, March 21.

By Avi Creditor
March 21, 2019

Belgium and Russia both have their hopes set on qualifying for Euro 2020, and they begin that road Thursday in Brussels, opening play in Group I.

Belgium and Russia both enjoyed success at the 2018 World Cup, with Belgium securing a nation-best third-place finish after losing to eventual champion France in the semifinals. Host Russia shattered all expectations, advancing to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Croatia in penalty kicks. They both also enjoyed a rather favorable draw in the fight to compete for the European Championship next summer.

The two sides are grouped with Scotland and minnows Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino, with the top two finishers in the group automatically qualifying for the 2020 competition.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

