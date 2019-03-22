Argentina and Venezuela are set to face off in an international friendly on Friday, March 22. Kickoff from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

The fixture will mark the first in a pair tune-up contests as both South American sides prepare for this summer's Copa América in Brazil.

Lionel Messi was called up to the Argentine national team for the first time since appearing for his nation at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 31-year-old was absent from Argentina's squad for each of its past six matches since then. Argentina most recently defeated Mexico 2–0 in November.

The matchup marks the first time Venezuela's national team will convene for the first time in 2019. The group earned a pair of 1–1 draws against Japan and Iran during the previous international break in November.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

