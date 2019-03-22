England returns to competitive play for the first time since cementing a berth in the UEFA Nations League's semifinals when hosting the Czech Republic in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday.

The Three Lions have been hit hard by the injury bug, but they'll look to get off to a strong start in Group A, which also features Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo. Gareth Southgate has watched as John Stones, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabian Delph, Luke Shaw and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all withdrew from camp, potentially opening up opportunities for the likes of 18-year-olds Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi to make their mark.

England enters the match on a five-match unbeaten run (4-0-1), which includes Nations League wins over Spain and Croatia and a thorough beating of the United States.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.