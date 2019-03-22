England vs. Czech Republic Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying

How to watch England vs. Czech Republic in a Euro 2020 qualifying match on Friday, March 22.

By Avi Creditor
March 22, 2019

England returns to competitive play for the first time since cementing a berth in the UEFA Nations League's semifinals when hosting the Czech Republic in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday.

The Three Lions have been hit hard by the injury bug, but they'll look to get off to a strong start in Group A, which also features Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo. Gareth Southgate has watched as John Stones, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabian Delph, Luke Shaw and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all withdrew from camp, potentially opening up opportunities for the likes of 18-year-olds Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi to make their mark.

England enters the match on a five-match unbeaten run (4-0-1), which includes Nations League wins over Spain and Croatia and a thorough beating of the United States.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message