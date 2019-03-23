Brazil vs. Panama Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch Brazil vs. Panama in a friendly on Saturday, March 23.

By Avi Creditor
March 23, 2019

Brazil continues its preparations for this summer's Copa America when it faces Panama in a friendly in Portugal on Saturday.

Without the injured Neymar and Vinicius Junior, Brazil is seeking its seventh straight win since a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the 2018 World Cup. Brazil hasn't conceded a goal during its six-match winning streak, outscoring the USA, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Uruguay and Cameroon by a combined 12-0.

Panama, meanwhile, is readying for the Gold Cup, adjusting to life under interim manager Gary Stempel. Los Canaleros have endured a rough run ever since taking part in their first World Cup, losing all three matches in Russia and going 0-5-1 in the six friendlies since.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: BeIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

