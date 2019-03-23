Brazil continues its preparations for this summer's Copa America when it faces Panama in a friendly in Portugal on Saturday.

Without the injured Neymar and Vinicius Junior, Brazil is seeking its seventh straight win since a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the 2018 World Cup. Brazil hasn't conceded a goal during its six-match winning streak, outscoring the USA, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Uruguay and Cameroon by a combined 12-0.

Panama, meanwhile, is readying for the Gold Cup, adjusting to life under interim manager Gary Stempel. Los Canaleros have endured a rough run ever since taking part in their first World Cup, losing all three matches in Russia and going 0-5-1 in the six friendlies since.

