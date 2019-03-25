Reigning World Cup champion France looks to continue its romp toward Euro 2020 when hosting Iceland in a qualifying match on Monday.

The clash at the Stade de France is a rematch of the Euro 2016 quarterfinals, which France won 5-2 at the same site to advance, en route to a runner-up finish. France has never lost to Iceland in 13 all-time meetings (9-0-4) but came close to doing so in their last matchup. It took an own goal and a Kylian Mbappe penalty in the final four minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw in a friendly in Guingamp last October.

Both started play in Group H with three points, as France routed Moldova 4-1, and Iceland took care of Andorra 2-0 in wins last week. The two sides are also grouped with Turkey and Albania in the quest to reach next summer's competition.

