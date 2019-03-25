France vs. Iceland Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying

How to watch France vs. Iceland in a Euro 2020 qualifying match on Monday, March 25.

By Avi Creditor
March 25, 2019

Reigning World Cup champion France looks to continue its romp toward Euro 2020 when hosting Iceland in a qualifying match on Monday.

The clash at the Stade de France is a rematch of the Euro 2016 quarterfinals, which France won 5-2 at the same site to advance, en route to a runner-up finish. France has never lost to Iceland in 13 all-time meetings (9-0-4) but came close to doing so in their last matchup. It took an own goal and a Kylian Mbappe penalty in the final four minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw in a friendly in Guingamp last October.

Both started play in Group H with three points, as France routed Moldova 4-1, and Iceland took care of Andorra 2-0 in wins last week. The two sides are also grouped with Turkey and Albania in the quest to reach next summer's competition.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

