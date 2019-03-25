Joachim Low Insists Germany Still Have Work to Do Despite Victory Over the Netherlands

Germany manager Joachim Low claims there is still plenty of work to be done following their 3-2 win over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

Low has been under considerable pressure since his side's dreadful year, where they were knocked out of the World Cup group stages and relegated from the Nations League top division.

But a 90th minute Nico Schulz winner after the hosts came from 2-0 down to equalise gave Die Mannschaft their first win on Dutch soil in 23 years, and gave Low a much needed reprieve following a difficult few months for his team.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

"The first half was great, we had the game under complete control," Low said to RTL, as reported by Sportskeeda.

"The goal in the second half came at a very bad time. It is a process that our young team have to go through with. With a good attack, we made the decision.

"We have not lost the faith, today we had the gambling luck that we lacked in the past games."

"A win in Holland is very good, it will help us in our further process. But we still have a lot of work ahead of us," he added.





"We stayed in the match until the very end, so compliments to the team."

Much of the attention heading into this game was focused on Low's decision to end the international careers of World Cup winning trio Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

The 59-year-old is attempting to bring a new era for Die Mannschaft, but one thing that will not change anytime soon is the fact that Manuel Neuer will be his number one goalkeeper.

The Bayern Munich shot stopper has been under severe scrutiny after a number of high profile errors for club and country in recent months, but made important saves against the Dutch.

Despite the sensational form of Barcelona keeper Mac-Andre ter Stegen, Low insists Neuer is first choice, stating: "Ter Stegen plays in a great club. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and I will give him options to play.

"But I have not changed my opinion at all, Neuer is still my starting goalkeeper and our number 1."