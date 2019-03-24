WATCH: Nico Schulz Scores Late Winner for Germany in Win Over Netherlands

By Associated Press
March 24, 2019

AMSTERDAM — Nico Schulz set up one goal and scored a 90th-minute winner as Germany snatched a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in European Championship qualifying on Sunday.

Germany's front two of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry each netted in the first half of the Group C game. Matthijs de Ligt scored his first international goal to halve the lead shortly after the break and Memphis Depay brought the Netherlands level in the 63rd minute.

Schulz guided a cross from substitute Marco Reus into the goal for the late winner.

In the group's other match, Northern Ireland established itself as a surprise early group leader by making it two wins from two matches thanks to substitute Josh Magennis's late winner in a 2-1 defeat of Belarus.

Depay continued his strong run of international form—the Lyon striker has now scored nine goals and had five assists in 12 matches since Ronald Koeman's appointment as Dutch coach—but it was not enough to earn a point as Germany came back again even after squandering a two-goal lead.

Germany won just one of seven competitive fixtures in 2018 as it failed to advance from its World Cup group as defending champion and was relegated to the second tier of the Nations League. And 2019 didn't start much better as Joachim Loew's team needed a second-half equalizer to salvage a 1-1 draw in a friendly against Serbia on Wednesday.

