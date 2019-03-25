Weston McKennie is surely out for the USA's friendly vs. Chile on Tuesday, and it may be considerably longer before he's able to return to action.

The 20-year-old midfielder suffered a ruptured ankle ligament, according to his Bundesliga club Schalke, and he's returned to the German side for further evaluation and treatment. McKennie was hurt in last Thursday's 1-0 win over Ecuador, coming down awkwardly after an aerial challenge against Carlos Gruezo just after the hour mark. McKennie landed with his left foot bent at about a 90-degree angle, and he remained on the ground for some time.

After getting assistance hobbling off the field, McKennie required a stretcher to retreat to the locker room, and now it remains to be seen whether he'll be available for the rest of Schalke's season and, looking even further ahead, this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.

🤕 @WMckennie has suffered a ruptured ankle ligament and is travelling home from the @USMNT to begin his rehabilitation in Gelsenkirchen.



We wish you the speediest of recoveries, Weston 🙏#s04 pic.twitter.com/NQFl1kq7pg — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) March 25, 2019

When healthy, the versatile McKennie figures to play a big role in Gregg Berhalter's midfield, starting as one of the two central players and tasked with a box-to-box role while lined up alongside Christian Pulisic. Cristian Roldan, who manned that role during January camp, is the likely beneficiary heading into the Chile friendly in Houston, where Berhalter is expected to make a number of lineup changes.