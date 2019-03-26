The U.S. men's national team faces its toughest test of the Gregg Berhalter era so far when it hosts Chile at the Houston Dynamo's BBVA Compass Stadium Tuesday night.

The U.S. is coming off a 1-0 win over another South American opponent, Ecuador, to improve to 3-0-0 under Berhalter. It's outscored its opponents 6-0 in that time, demonstrating a commitment to possession and carrying out the new manager's stated philosophy in those games.

The degree of difficulty should increase against a Chile side that, like the U.S., is still coping and moving forward after missing the 2018 World Cup. The two-time reigning Copa America champions have adjusted to life under manager Reinaldo Rueda and still boast veteran leaders like Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel and Charles Aranguiz. La Roja fell to Mexico 3-1 Friday night and will look to bounce back while delivering Berhalter's USA its first loss.

Berhalter promised changes for the U.S. lineup between games, and he delivered them, making seven in total. Only Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola also started vs. Ecuador, while Tyler Adams returned to RB Leipzig and Weston McKennie was unavailable for selection after suffering an ankle injury that will keep him out for several weeks.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles FC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Chile

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias (Racing), Brayan Cortés (Colo Colo), Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Paulo Díaz (Al-Ahli), Gonzalo Jara (Estudiantes de La Plata), Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahce), Eugenio Mena (Racing), Sebastián Vegas (Monarcas Morelia), Guillermo Maripán (Deportivo Alavés), Igor Lichnovsky (Cruz Azul), Óscar Opazo (Colo Colo)

Midfielders: Charles Aránguiz (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Pablo Hernández (Independiente), Jimmy Martínez (Universidad de Chile), Gary Medel (Besiktas), Arturo Vidal (Barcelona), Erick Pulgar (Bologna), Esteban Pavez (Colo Colo), Diego Valdés (Santos Laguna)

Forwards: Nicolas Castillo (América), Jean Meneses (León), Felipe Mora (Pumas UNAM), Iván Morales (Colo Colo), Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids)