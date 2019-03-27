The International Champions Cup summer preseason slate of exhibitions has been unveiled.

The list of participating clubs was revealed last week, with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chivas Guadalajara all taking part. Past participants like Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are not returning for the seventh edition of the competition, which will be held across the United States, Europe and Asia between July 16 and August 10.

One of the headlining matches is the first Madrid derby to be played outside of Europe, when Real and Atletico meet at MetLife Stadium outside New York. Atletico Madrid is involved in another of the headliners, a Champions League rematch of sorts vs. Juventus in Stockholm to close the competition. Juventus's participation is limited to Singapore, Sweden and China, with the New York Times recently reporting that the club is steering clear of the USA in part because of the ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department into a rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United, Tottenham and Inter Milan are also only playing in Europe and Asia.

Four MLS venues will be hosting games, with matches taking place at the homes of the Chicago Fire, LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution.

Here's the full schedule for the 2019 ICC:

Tuesday, July 16

Roma vs. Chivas – Bridgeview, Ill., SeatGeek Stadium

Wednesday, July 17

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich – Carson, Calif., Dignity Health Sports Park

Saturday, July 20

Manchester United vs. Inter Milan – Singapore, National Stadium

Arsenal vs. Roma – Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid – Houston, NRG Stadium

Benfica vs. Chivas – Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium

Sunday, July 21

Juventus vs. Tottenham – Singapore, National Stadium

Tuesday, July 23

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal – Landover, Md., FedEx Field

Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan – Kansas City, Mo., Arrowhead Stadium

Chivas vs. Atlético Madrid – Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Park

Wednesday, July 24

Juventus vs. Inter Milan – China, Location TBD

Roma vs. Benfica – Harrison, N.J., Red Bull Arena

Thursday, July 25

Tottenham vs. Manchester United – Shanghai, Hongkou Football Stadium

Friday, July 26

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid – East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium

Sunday, July 28

AC Milan vs. Benfica – Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium

Saturday, August 3

Manchester United vs. AC Milan – Cardiff, Wales, Principality Stadium

Sunday, August 4

Tottenham vs. Inter Milan – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saturday, August 10

Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus – Stockholm, Friends Arena