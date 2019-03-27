Check out the full match schedule and the list of clubs participating in the 2019 International Champions Cup.
The International Champions Cup summer preseason slate of exhibitions has been unveiled.
The list of participating clubs was revealed last week, with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chivas Guadalajara all taking part. Past participants like Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are not returning for the seventh edition of the competition, which will be held across the United States, Europe and Asia between July 16 and August 10.
One of the headlining matches is the first Madrid derby to be played outside of Europe, when Real and Atletico meet at MetLife Stadium outside New York. Atletico Madrid is involved in another of the headliners, a Champions League rematch of sorts vs. Juventus in Stockholm to close the competition. Juventus's participation is limited to Singapore, Sweden and China, with the New York Times recently reporting that the club is steering clear of the USA in part because of the ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department into a rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United, Tottenham and Inter Milan are also only playing in Europe and Asia.
Four MLS venues will be hosting games, with matches taking place at the homes of the Chicago Fire, LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution.
Here's the full schedule for the 2019 ICC:
Tuesday, July 16
Roma vs. Chivas – Bridgeview, Ill., SeatGeek Stadium
Wednesday, July 17
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich – Carson, Calif., Dignity Health Sports Park
Saturday, July 20
Manchester United vs. Inter Milan – Singapore, National Stadium
Arsenal vs. Roma – Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid – Houston, NRG Stadium
Benfica vs. Chivas – Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium
Sunday, July 21
Juventus vs. Tottenham – Singapore, National Stadium
Tuesday, July 23
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal – Landover, Md., FedEx Field
Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan – Kansas City, Mo., Arrowhead Stadium
Chivas vs. Atlético Madrid – Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Park
Wednesday, July 24
Juventus vs. Inter Milan – China, Location TBD
Roma vs. Benfica – Harrison, N.J., Red Bull Arena
Thursday, July 25
Tottenham vs. Manchester United – Shanghai, Hongkou Football Stadium
Friday, July 26
Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid – East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
Sunday, July 28
AC Milan vs. Benfica – Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium
Saturday, August 3
Manchester United vs. AC Milan – Cardiff, Wales, Principality Stadium
Sunday, August 4
Tottenham vs. Inter Milan – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday, August 10
Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus – Stockholm, Friends Arena