Arsenal vs. Newcastle Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Arsenal and Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday, April 1.

By Avi Creditor
April 01, 2019

Arsenal looks to return to the top four in the Premier League when it hosts Newcastle on Monday at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United's win over the weekend provisionally bumped Arsenal out of the Champions League places, with the Gunners trailing the Red Devils and Tottenham by a point and sitting level with Chelsea–but with a game in hand on all three. Unai Emery's side can vault all the way into third by making good on that game in hand with a win over Rafa Benitez's Magpies. A draw would also put Arsenal in third, while causing some major table congestion at the same time.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is a comfortable seven points clear of the drop zone, but another point or three would go a long way in securing its safety in the top flight.  

Arsenal won the earlier meeting between the two sides this season, a 2-1 result at St. James' Park in September.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

