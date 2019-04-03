Chelsea will host Brighton & Hove Albion in a midweek Premier League clash on Wednesday, April 3. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Chelsea enters the contest in the middle of a tight race for top-four placement in the league table. Following Arsenal's 2–0 win over Newcastle on Monday, the Blues are sixth in the table with 60 points. Tottenham and Manchester United are slotted above Chelsea at fourth and fifth, respectively, each holding 61 points. Arsenal moved into with 63 points after Monday's result. Chelsea will hope to find the same fortune it did during its 2–1 comeback win over Cardiff City on Sunday.

Brighton finished the weekend at 15th in the Premier League standings. The club is five points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of both Southampton and Burnley FC on goal differential. Brighton most recently lost 1–0 to Southampton, snapping a two-game league win streak.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.