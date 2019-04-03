WATCH: USMNT's Tim Weah Scores for Celtic vs. St. Mirren

Tim Weah scored his first goal in two months, getting on the board for Celtic vs. St. Mirren.

By Avi Creditor
April 03, 2019

Tim Weah scored his first goal in two months, getting on the board for Celtic vs. St. Mirren, in a Scottish Premiership match on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old U.S. men's national team winger got a rare start and made the most of it, giving Celtic the lead in the 15th minute. His header hit off the crossbar and crossed the line for his fourth goal with Celtic but his first since Feb. 3. It was also the second time he's scored against St. Mirren, doing so in a league game on Jan. 23 as well.

Weah is on loan with Celtic from PSG through the remainder of the season. He was not included on Gregg Berhalter's most recent USMNT roster, instead playing with Jason Kreis's U-23s, and figures to have a central role in helping the Americans qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

