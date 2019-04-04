The U.S. women's national team continues its preparations for the 2019 Women's World Cup when it faces fellow France-bound contender Australia on Thursday night.

The two sides go head-to-head at the Colorado Rapids' Dick's Sporting Goods Park, both looking to fine-tune things before the summer's competition. Both sides are situated in the top six in FIFA's most recent women's world ranking, with the USA maintaining its spot despite falling short of England in the SheBelieves Cup.

Australia, led by star forwards Sam Kerr and Lisa De Vanna, will face Italy, Brazil and Jamaica in its Women's World Cup group, while the USA is preparing for group games against Thailand, Chile and Sweden.

The match presents the opportunity for a pair of U.S. players to hit milestones, with Megan Rapinoe one cap shy of 150 for her U.S. career and Alex Morgan one goal shy of 100.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

