Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Bundesliga

How to watch Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich face off in Der Klassiker on Saturday, April 6.

By Kaelen Jones
April 06, 2019

Bayern Munich is set to host Borussia Dortmund in the 100th Der Klassiker contest between the two Bundesliga rivals and title contenders on Saturday, April 6. Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

The fixture is monumental in determining the race for first place in Bundesliga. Dortmund enters the contest atop the standings with a two-point lead and seven total matches remaining in the season.

Bayern comes into the fixture second in the table with 61 points earned through 27 matches played. The club most recently defeated Heidenheim 5–4 in a DFB Cup quarterfinal matchup. Bayern played out a 1–1 draw with SC Freiburg in its last league contest, dropping a pair of crucial points in its quest to win a seventh straight title.

Dortmund enters the game with 63 points accrued through its 27 matches. The club has won each of its last three Bundesliga matchups, including a 2–0 win over Wolfsburg last weekend.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FOX Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

