With the majority of the famed 99ers on hand, the U.S. women's national team is out to put on a show against Belgium as it continues its preparations for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Coming off a thrilling 5-3 win over fellow World Cup contender Australia in Colorado on Thursday night, the U.S. hosts its European opponent at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jill Ellis has brought about a number of changes from that Australia friendly, most notably giving Ali Krieger her first cap in two years, with the veteran starting at right back. Julie Ertz, who has solidified her place in the midfield, is starting at center back, where she was such a revelation in the 2015 Women's World Cup. Crystal Dunn, who figures to be starting at left back in France, is in the midfield, while the entire expected starting front line of Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe has given way to Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Mal Pugh.

The match began in a wide-open fashion, with Belgium earning a corner kick off a Krieger tackle just 11 seconds into the match before the USA cleared and then asserted its dominance over the proceedings. The first shot on frame came via Lindsey Horan, who bent a free kick from 20 yards right at goalkeeper Nicky Evrard in the sixth minute.

The goal the USA was seeking came soon after. Lloyd displayed her aerial prowess by leaping for a long Tierna Davidson pass and connecting for 12-yard header that trickled into the far corner of the goal. The tally gave the USA a 1-0 lead a quarter of an hour in and giving Lloyd 106 goals in her international career.

If you give Carli the start, then she's going to want the ball. If you give Carli the ball she's going to want to score.



Lloyd made it 107 less than five minutes later. Dunn supplied the assist, with Lloyd flicking home another header to make it 2-0 within 20 minutes.

Here's the USA's starting XI for the night:

Turn up in Tinseltown. Our XI is here.



The USWNT's next phase of preparation for France is a three-match send-off series. The Americans will play South Africa at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on May 12; New Zealand at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 16; and Mexico at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., on May 26 before departing for the Women's World Cup.