LIVE: Carli Lloyd Scores Twice for USWNT in Friendly vs. Belgium

Watch all the key plays as the U.S. women's national team hosts Belgium in a pre-Women's World Cup friendly in Los Angeles.

By Avi Creditor
April 07, 2019

With the majority of the famed 99ers on hand, the U.S. women's national team is out to put on a show against Belgium as it continues its preparations for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Coming off a thrilling 5-3 win over fellow World Cup contender Australia in Colorado on Thursday night, the U.S. hosts its European opponent at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jill Ellis has brought about a number of changes from that Australia friendly, most notably giving Ali Krieger her first cap in two years, with the veteran starting at right back. Julie Ertz, who has solidified her place in the midfield, is starting at center back, where she was such a revelation in the 2015 Women's World Cup. Crystal Dunn, who figures to be starting at left back in France, is in the midfield, while the entire expected starting front line of Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe has given way to Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Mal Pugh.

The match began in a wide-open fashion, with Belgium earning a corner kick off a Krieger tackle just 11 seconds into the match before the USA cleared and then asserted its dominance over the proceedings. The first shot on frame came via Lindsey Horan, who bent a free kick from 20 yards right at goalkeeper Nicky Evrard in the sixth minute.

The goal the USA was seeking came soon after. Lloyd displayed her aerial prowess by leaping for a long Tierna Davidson pass and connecting for 12-yard header that trickled into the far corner of the goal. The tally gave the USA a 1-0 lead a quarter of an hour in and giving Lloyd 106 goals in her international career.

Lloyd made it 107 less than five minutes later. Dunn supplied the assist, with Lloyd flicking home another header to make it 2-0 within 20 minutes.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here's the USA's starting XI for the night:

The USWNT's next phase of preparation for France is a three-match send-off series. The Americans will play South Africa at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on May 12; New Zealand at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 16; and Mexico at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., on May 26 before departing for the Women's World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message