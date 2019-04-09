Tottenham's Harry Kane Exits Champions League Quarterfinal With Injury

Tottenham's Harry Kane had to be helped off the field in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 09, 2019

Tottenham's Harry Kane had to be helped off the field in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City after suffering an apparent ankle injury. 

The injury happened in the 55th minute when Kane attempted to block Fabian Delph's pass, and he ended up getting his ankle stepped on it as the Man City left back followed through. Kane was helped out through the tunnel, but appeared to struggle to put any weight on his left foot.

He was replaced by Lucas Moura. 

The injury will be a huge worry for Tottenham since the striker injured the same ankle that caused him to miss time earlier this year. He suffered that injury Jan. 13 in a match against Manchester United. 

Tottenham managed to win without him, with Son Heung-min scoring the winner in the 78th minute. The two teams will play their second leg April 17.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message