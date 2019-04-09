Tottenham's Harry Kane had to be helped off the field in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

The injury happened in the 55th minute when Kane attempted to block Fabian Delph's pass, and he ended up getting his ankle stepped on it as the Man City left back followed through. Kane was helped out through the tunnel, but appeared to struggle to put any weight on his left foot.

Kane attempts to block Delph's pass and winds up with his ankle stepped on as the Man City left back follows through. Big implications for Tottenham and its season



Harry Kane's injury could be a huge moment in the tie—and the rest of Tottenham's season

Harry Kane's injury could be a huge moment in the tie—and the rest of Tottenham's season pic.twitter.com/Z05IeHi0bp — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 9, 2019

He was replaced by Lucas Moura.

The injury will be a huge worry for Tottenham since the striker injured the same ankle that caused him to miss time earlier this year. He suffered that injury Jan. 13 in a match against Manchester United.

Mauricio on @HKane: "It doesn't look good, but we need to check over the next few days. It's so painful."

Kane leaving stadium on crutches

Tottenham managed to win without him, with Son Heung-min scoring the winner in the 78th minute. The two teams will play their second leg April 17.