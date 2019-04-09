Liverpool hosts Porto in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal contest on Tuesday, April 9. Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Porto reached the quarterfinals after a thrilling comeback victory over Roma in the round of 16. Porto entered the second leg of the tie trailing 2–1, but managed to win 4–3 on aggregate after extra time on Alex Telles's 117th-minute go-ahead penalty. Porto most recently defeated Boavista 2–0 in Primeira Liga play and is currently tied with rival Benfica for the most points in the domestic league.

Liverpool, last season's runner-up, advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Bayern Munich 3–1 in the second leg of their round of 16 battle. The clubs played out a scoreless draw in the opening leg, but Liverpool prevailed on the road thanks to a brace from Sadio Mané. Liverpool most recently defeated Southampton 3–1 during a Premier League contest to return to the top of the table in England.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.