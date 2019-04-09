Liverpool vs. Porto Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Liverpool vs. FC Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 9.

By Kaelen Jones
April 09, 2019

Liverpool hosts Porto in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal contest on Tuesday, April 9. Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Porto reached the quarterfinals after a thrilling comeback victory over Roma in the round of 16. Porto entered the second leg of the tie trailing 2–1, but managed to win 4–3 on aggregate after extra time on Alex Telles's 117th-minute go-ahead penalty. Porto most recently defeated Boavista 2–0 in Primeira Liga play and is currently tied with rival Benfica for the most points in the domestic league.

Liverpool, last season's runner-up, advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Bayern Munich 3–1 in the second leg of their round of 16 battle. The clubs played out a scoreless draw in the opening leg, but Liverpool prevailed on the road thanks to a brace from Sadio Mané. Liverpool most recently defeated Southampton 3–1 during a Premier League contest to return to the top of the table in England.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message