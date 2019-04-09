Tottenham vs. Man City Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 9.

By Kaelen Jones
April 09, 2019

Tottenham hosts Premier League rival Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday, April 9. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham will host its first Champions League match at its new stadium after successfully opening the venue with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last week. Spurs reached the quarterfinals by soundly defeating Borussia Dortmund 4–0 on aggregate in the round of 16. Tottenham won the second leg 1–0 thanks to goal from Harry Kane.

Manchester City, meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals after thrashing Schalke 10–2 on aggregate in the round of 16. The Citizens won the second leg 7–0 in front of their home fans. Manchester City, aiming to capture an unprecedented quadruple, most recently defeated Brighton 1–0 to reach the FA Cup final.

How to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message