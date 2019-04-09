Tottenham hosts Premier League rival Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday, April 9. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham will host its first Champions League match at its new stadium after successfully opening the venue with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last week. Spurs reached the quarterfinals by soundly defeating Borussia Dortmund 4–0 on aggregate in the round of 16. Tottenham won the second leg 1–0 thanks to goal from Harry Kane.

Manchester City, meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals after thrashing Schalke 10–2 on aggregate in the round of 16. The Citizens won the second leg 7–0 in front of their home fans. Manchester City, aiming to capture an unprecedented quadruple, most recently defeated Brighton 1–0 to reach the FA Cup final.

How to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

