Old MacDonald had a farm and Austin Bold FC will be compiling one too for a special promotional night.

Fans who bring farm animals to the Austin Bold FC match April 17 will get free admission courtesy of "Farmer in Del Valle" night, the team announced. A portion of ticket sales will go toward the local 4-H chapter.

However, before you grab your animal, it's important to know there's a list of approved ones. Chicks, ducks, geese, goats, cows, turkeys, sheep, horses, llamas and donkeys are all OK.

Animals will be hosted near the gates to the field and cared for by local 4H students. It's unclear how animals will be returned.

If bringing your duck to the pitch wasn't enough of a draw, the first 100 guests will receive a free cowbell. Only the first 100? More cowbell please.

This isn't even close to the most outlandish promotion in USL history. In September, the Las Vegas Lights FC team hosted a helicopter cash drop that went surprisingly smoother than it sounds. For the drop, two hundred preselected fans were on the field to pick up as much cash as they could.