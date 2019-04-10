Fans Can Bring Farm Animals for Free Admission to Austin Bold FC Game

The true farm team might now be the Austin Bold FC.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 10, 2019

Old MacDonald had a farm and Austin Bold FC will be compiling one too for a special promotional night.

Fans who bring farm animals to the Austin Bold FC match April 17 will get free admission courtesy of "Farmer in Del Valle" night, the team announced. A portion of ticket sales will go toward the local 4-H chapter.

However, before you grab your animal, it's important to know there's a list of approved ones. Chicks, ducks, geese, goats, cows, turkeys, sheep, horses, llamas and donkeys are all OK.

Animals will be hosted near the gates to the field and cared for by local 4H students. It's unclear how animals will be returned.

If bringing your duck to the pitch wasn't enough of a draw, the first 100 guests will receive a free cowbell. Only the first 100? More cowbell please.  

This isn't even close to the most outlandish promotion in USL history. In September, the Las Vegas Lights FC team hosted a helicopter cash drop that went surprisingly smoother than it sounds. For the drop, two hundred preselected fans were on the field to pick up as much cash as they could.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message