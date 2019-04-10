Barcelona and Manchester United meet again on the European stage, with the Premier League side hosting the Spanish power at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup.

Lionel Messi & Co. go to Manchester in fine form, fresh off a win against Atletico Madrid that all but sealed another title in La Liga. United, meanwhile, has struggled recently, losing three of its last four matches in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, recently made permanent manager, will hope to find the right combination as he did in a stunning second-leg comeback vs. PSG in the round of 16, which kept the Red Devils' hopes in the competition alive.

Man United has some history working in its favor, with Barcelona never having previously won at Old Trafford (0-2-2), but Barça has come up big vs. United before, most notably in two Champions League finals (2009, 2011).

As expected, Barcelona had the better of the possession in the early minutes, earning a couple of corner kicks that yielded little. Man United broke forward on a third-minute counter that resulted in a free kick, after Sergio Busquets's dangerous sliding challenge on Scott McTominay. On the set piece, Marcus Rashford whipped a curling chance just wide of the far upper 90, a warning shot that didn't force Marc-Andre ter Stegen into action.

Rashford nearly broke through in the eight minute as well after a perfect through ball from Paul Pogba, but ter Stegen read it all the way and raced off his line to beat Rashford to the ball and cut out the opportunity.

Barcelona opened the scoring soon after, and it came from a familiar nemesis for Man United. Messi picked out Luis Suarez at the far post after his own heavy touch took him out of a goal-scoring opportunity, and the ex-Liverpool star headed in from a tight angle. The offside flag initially and erroneously went up, as Philippe Coutinho tried–and missed–on his attempt to head it on on the line, but VAR rightly awarded the away goal in the 13th minute.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

❗ Official: FC Barcelona's starting XI against Manchester United tonight in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/IePSWQjXfw — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 10, 2019

The second leg will take place at Barcelona's Camp Nou on Tuesday, April 16. The winner will face either Liverpool or Porto in the semifinals. Liverpool earned a 2-0 win in their first leg on Tuesday.