Real Madrid looks to fortify its place in Spain's top three when it travels to face Leganes on Monday.

Real Madrid has just its top-four placing to play for during the remainder of the season, with the club out of contention in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and not realistically within reach of first-place Barcelona even if it hasn't been mathematically eliminated from winning the title just yet.

Zinedine Zidane's side sits in third, five points behind Atletico Madrid and eight points ahead of Sevilla with a game in hand on both.

Leganes hasn't had much success against Real Madrid this season, falling in their earlier meeting in league play, 4-1 at the Bernabeu in September, while also being eliminated by Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on a 3-1 aggregate.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Español

