Argentinian Club Union de Santa Fe Using Viagra to Help Deal With Altitude

Union de Santa Fe is playing Independiente del Valle in the Ecuadorian capital Quito on Wednesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 17, 2019

Union de Santa Fe has determined that taking the blue pill is the best option for its Copa Sudamericana match Wednesday, according to ESPN.com.

The Argentinian club is facing Ecuadorian team Independiente del Valle in the nation's capital of Quito, and Union de Santa Fe deciding on an interesting way to deal with the altitude. Union de Santa Fe won the first leg against Independiente del Valle 2-0 and will now face off at 2,850 meters (9,350 feet) above sea level.

When speaking with radio station Sol 91.5, club director Santiago Calvo explained how the team is going to use Sildenafil, which is more commonly known as Viagra, as a way to prevent the altitude from taking too much of a toll on the players.

"There are two reasons high altitude leaves players lacking air," Calvo told the station. "On the one side, there is less oxygen. For this, we have oxygen tubes to be used before the match, at half-time and after the game.

"The other side is the pressure from the atmosphere. This increased pressure creates a vasoconstriction; the arteries become smaller around the lungs. This decreases the interchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide -- and that is where the Viagra comes in. It widens the blood vessels around the lungs."

The Argentinian national team used this strategy in 2017 when facing Ecuador. Argentinian club Atletico River Plate also tried this approach in 2015 when playing in Bolivia, but the cocktail combining Viagra, caffeine and aspirin did not result in victory.

Calvo made sure to mention that no player is required to take Viagra for the match.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message