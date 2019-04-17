LIVE: Man City Eyes Champions League Comeback vs. Tottenham

Watch all the key plays as Man City and Tottenham battle for a place in the Champions League semifinals.

By Avi Creditor
April 17, 2019

Manchester City returns home looking to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit to Tottenham in an all-Premier League quarterfinal of the Champions League.

Tottenham held serve at the first European match at its new stadium, with Son Heung-min's second-half goal the difference between the two sides in the first leg. Spurs keeping a clean sheet also means that any goal scored at the Etihad would tilt the away-goals tiebreaker in their favor. Scoring has been made more difficult given that Harry Kane suffered a significant ankle ligament injury in the first-leg win and is unavailable for Wednesday's match.

The match is the second of three in an 11-day span between the two clubs, with the third set to take place also at the Etihad on Saturday. That match will have Premier League title implications, and by the end of the weekend, Man City will know whether its quest for a quadruple remains alive or whether its sensational season may only have domestic cups as the reward.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will face Ajax in the semifinals, after the Dutch giant delivered a shock to Juventus and ousted Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. on a 3-2 aggregate on Tuesday.

