Watch: USA's John Brooks Scores 90th-Minute Equalizer for Wolfsburg

It's not the most important late goal John Brooks has ever scored, but it salvaged a key point for his club that still has European aspirations.

By Avi Creditor
April 22, 2019

It's not the most important late goal John Brooks has ever scored, but it salvaged a key point for his club that still has European aspirations.

Brooks, the 26-year-old U.S. men's national team defender famous for his late game-winning World Cup goal vs. Ghana in 2014, displayed his scoring touch again in Wolfsburg's draw vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday, rescuing a point in a 1-1 Bundesliga draw.

Brooks, surging forward like a true striker on the counterattack, turned in Felix Klaus's cross from the right with a poised finish from inside the box, getting Wolfsburg on the board in the 90th minute. 

The draw keeps Wolfsburg in contention for a Europa League berth. Even though the club sits in ninth place, it's only four points out of securing a place in the qualifying round (sixth place) and five points out of a place in next season's group stage (fifth place). The club has four league matches remaining, including a head-to-head showdown with sixth-place Hoffenheim this Sunday that could determine its European fate, one way or the other.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message