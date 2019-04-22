It's not the most important late goal John Brooks has ever scored, but it salvaged a key point for his club that still has European aspirations.

Brooks, the 26-year-old U.S. men's national team defender famous for his late game-winning World Cup goal vs. Ghana in 2014, displayed his scoring touch again in Wolfsburg's draw vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday, rescuing a point in a 1-1 Bundesliga draw.

Brooks, surging forward like a true striker on the counterattack, turned in Felix Klaus's cross from the right with a poised finish from inside the box, getting Wolfsburg on the board in the 90th minute.

John Brooks displays the run and finish of a striker to salvage a point for Wolfsburg! #USMNT



(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/PPuv6J5uha — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 22, 2019

The draw keeps Wolfsburg in contention for a Europa League berth. Even though the club sits in ninth place, it's only four points out of securing a place in the qualifying round (sixth place) and five points out of a place in next season's group stage (fifth place). The club has four league matches remaining, including a head-to-head showdown with sixth-place Hoffenheim this Sunday that could determine its European fate, one way or the other.