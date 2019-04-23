Watch: Shane Long Scores Fastest Goal in Premier League History

Southampton found the net seven seconds into the match despite not starting with the ball.

By Kaelen Jones
April 23, 2019

Southampton striker Shane Long set a Premier League record when he scored against Watford just seven seconds after kickoff on Tuesday.

Watford started the game with possession, but Long managed to get the ball off defender Craig Cathcart, whose long pass deflected off the Southampton talisman and set up a cool finish.

Long neatly chipped Watford goalie Ben Foster for his fifth goal of the Premier League season and one officially clocked in at 7.69 seconds. Long managed to do so before the opening graphics could be wiped off the screen, and he broke Tottenham defender Ledley King's previous record of 9.82 seconds, set in 2000 against Bradford.

The goal could prove important with Southampton entering Tuesday 16th in the Premier League standings. A victory would position itself eight points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining.

