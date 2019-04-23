Tottenham and Brighton meet in a Premier League match at Spurs' new stadium with big implications on both ends of the table.

Tottenham is in pursuit of a top-four berth in the league, and even though it's riding the high of reaching the Champions League semifinals, the club has wobbled in domestic play recently, going 2-5-1 in its last eight league games. Its latest loss, a rematch against Man City, didn't prove to be as costly as it could've been, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all slipping up in recent matches as well. Tottenham enters the match in third place with 67 points and can make the most of its game in hand on fourth-place Chelsea by moving three points clear of the Blues.

Brighton, meanwhile, is trying to ward off relegation. The club sits three points clear of the drop zone with a game in hand on 18th-place Cardiff, securing a valuable point over the weekend after a 0-0 draw vs. Wolves.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

