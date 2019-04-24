Manchester United hosts rival Manchester City in massive derby on Wednesday, April 24. Kickoff from Old Trafford is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester City enters the matchup hoping to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League table. The Citizens come into the midweek tilt trailing first-place Liverpool by two points with a game in hand. A victory would see City overtake Liverpool with just three games remaining on the schedule. Pep Guardiola's squad has won 10 straight Premier League contests, including a 1–0 result against Tottenham over the weekend. Phil Foden scored a header in the fifth minute to earn the crucial win.

Manchester United comes into the bout reeling after suffering a 4–0 defeat against Everton over the weekend. The loss marked the Red Devils' third loss in its last five Premier League contests. United enters Wednesday sixth in the table, vying with Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal for a top-four spot.

This marks the second meeting this season between the two Manchester clubs. City won the first match, 3–1, in November.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.