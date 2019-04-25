Atalanta vs. Fiorentina Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Coppa Italia

How to watch Atalanta face Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Thursday, April 25.

By Kaelen Jones
April 25, 2019

Atalanta hosts Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Thursday, April 25. Kickoff from Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Atalanta enters the second leg with an advantage on away goals after the two sides played to a wild 3–3 draw in the first leg.

Fiorentina is searching for its first win across all competitions since defeating SPAL 4–1 on February 17; the club has played 10 straight games without earning a victory. Fiorentina comes into the contest following a 2–1 loss to Juventus.

Atalanta, meanwhile, comes into the midweek bout coming off a 2–1 win over Napoli. Duván Zapata and Mario Pašalic scored for Atalanta to earn the victory.

The two sides most recently met on March 3 in a Serie A game. Atalanta won, 3–1.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Rai Italia America

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+ and FloSports.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

