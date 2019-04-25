Atalanta hosts Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Thursday, April 25. Kickoff from Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Atalanta enters the second leg with an advantage on away goals after the two sides played to a wild 3–3 draw in the first leg.

Fiorentina is searching for its first win across all competitions since defeating SPAL 4–1 on February 17; the club has played 10 straight games without earning a victory. Fiorentina comes into the contest following a 2–1 loss to Juventus.

Atalanta, meanwhile, comes into the midweek bout coming off a 2–1 win over Napoli. Duván Zapata and Mario Pašalic scored for Atalanta to earn the victory.

The two sides most recently met on March 3 in a Serie A game. Atalanta won, 3–1.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Rai Italia America

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+ and FloSports.

