Juventus has already clinched the Serie A title, but it's still out to play spoiler for Inter Milan as the two meet in the latest edition of the Derby D'Italia.

Inter Milan sits five points clear of AC Milan and Atalanta in the race for two Champions League berths, and it will look to beat the recently-crowned champions in order to strengthen its case. Inter is unbeaten in its last four in the league, alternating wins and draws and most recently being held by Roma to a 1-1 tie.

Juventus, meanwhile, is playing out the string, with no meaningful matches remaining in its season after its elimination from the Champions League in the quarterfinal round.

Juve won the earlier matchup between the two sides this season, with Mario Mandzukic's goal the difference in a 1-0 win in December.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Rai Italia America

