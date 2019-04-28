Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Real Madid play Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga matchup on Sunday, April 28.

By Kaelen Jones
April 28, 2019

Rayo Vallecano hosts Real Madrid in a La Liga clash on Sunday, April 28. Kickoff from Estadio de Vallecos is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid comes into the contest third in the Spanish top-flight standings, trailing rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in the table. The club most recently faced Getafe in a La Liga contest on Thursday, being held to a 0-0 draw. Karim Benzema has scored the club's last eight goals, and it will look for some attacking diversity as it wraps up what's become a lost season by its own lofty standards.

Rayo Vallecano enters the weekend competition in last place, needing a win to avoid securing relegation with a couple of matches to spare.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

