Ajax and Tottenham will be hard-pressed to replicate the drama that took place at Anfield on Tuesday, but for one of them, the prize is the same.

The two sides battle in Amsterdam for place in the Champions League final against Liverpool, with Ajax carrying a 1-0 aggregate advantage from last week's first leg into the return bout. Donny van de Beek's away goal is the difference as the matchup shifts back to the Netherlands, where Tottenham is boosted by the return of the previously suspended Son Heung-min. The South Korean star is Tottenham's top attacking replacement for the injured Harry Kane and he, along with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, will look to continue Spurs' run through the competition and set up an all-English final.

Should Ajax advance, it would reach the final for the first time since 1996, while Tottenham is hoping to play for Europe's top prize for the first time.

Ajax was forced into a change just before the first kick, with dynamic but injured Brazilian forward David Neres withdrawn from the starting lineup in place of Kasper Dolberg–a significant shift for the hosts.

That didn't seem to impact Ajax's attack for the worse. The hosts pressured in the opening minutes, having a pair of shots blocked in the third minute. A minute later, Dusan Tadic unleashed a shot earmarked for the far netting, only to have Hugo Lloris make a sensational save.

Ajax struck on the ensuing corner kick, with Matthijs de Ligt, the club's 19-year-old captain, heading home another key goal on the Champions League stage. This one gave Ajax a 1-0 lead on the day, 2-0 on aggregate.

Tottenham came close to providing an immediate answer, but Son's tight-angled chance hit off the left post, with the carom managing to stay clear of another Tottenham player, which allowed Ajax to end the threat.

Tottenham continued to carve out chances, only to fire them directly at goalkeeper Andre Onana. Son and Eriksen fired consecutive shots right into Onana's waiting arms as the match hit the 24-minute mark, warning signs for Ajax that the job wasn't yet complete despite the two-goal advantage.

On the other end, Tadic came close for a second time. The Serbian forward had his way with his former Southampton teammate, Toby Alderweireld, deep in Tottenham's box, but he whipped his left-footed chance from a tight angle inches wide of the far post.

Ajax managed to add to its advantage soon after, though. Hakim Ziyech finished off a lovely sequence with a powerful, curling, left-footed blast that beat Lloris to give Ajax a 2-0 lead on the day and 3-0 on aggregate.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Kasper Dolberg will replace David Neres in the starting XI.

The winner will play Liverpool at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the June 1 final for the right to be crowned European champions.