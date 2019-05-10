Tab Ramos has named the USA's Under-20 squad that will head to Poland and compete in the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this month, and Tim Weah is part of a star-laden team headlined by plenty of Europe-based talent.

Weah, who spent the last half season on loan at Celtic from PSG, is joined by Barcelona's Konrad De La Fuente, Freiburg's Alex Mendez, Hannover's Sebastian Soto and Chris Glouster, PSV's Richard Ledezma, Ajax's Sergino Dest and Bayern Munich's Chris Richards on the 21-player squad. Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent was not included, an indicator, perhaps, that he'll be with Gregg Berhalter's senior USMNT side for this summer's Gold Cup.

FC Dallas and the Philadelphia Union lead the MLS-based contingent, with FCD midfielders Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal and Brandon Servania and Philadelphia defenders Mark McKenzie and Matthew Real making the squad. Richards is a former FC Dallas product, too.

The USA, which won the Concacaf U-20 championship en route to qualifying for the competition, will face Ukraine, Nigeria and Qatar in the group stage and eyes improvement on consecutive quarterfinal ousters under Ramos's watch in the last four years.

"This is always an extremely tough decision to make as a coach," Ramos said in a statement. "There were an additional four or five players who also really deserve to go this time.

"This team has excellent leadership and competitiveness on and off the field. We are all looking forward to taking advantage of this opportunity which was earned with unprecedented focus, consistency and determination at the Concacaf U-20 Championship."

Here's the USA's full roster:

GOALKEEPERS: C.J. Dos Santos (Benfica), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Brady Scott (Köln)

DEFENDERS: Sergino Dest (Ajax), Chris Gloster (Hannover 96), Aboubacar Keita (Richmond Kickers), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich)

MIDFIELDERS: Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas), Chris Durkin (D.C. United), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Mendez (Freiburg), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)

FORWARDS: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Konrad De La Fuente (Barcelona), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96), Tim Weah (Celtic FC/PSG)