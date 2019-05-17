Zlatan Ibrahimovic Suspended Two Games After Grabbing NYCFC Goalkeeper's Throat

Ibrahimovic grabbed New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson by the throat in a 2-0 loss on May 11.

By Michael Shapiro
May 17, 2019

Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was suspended for two games on Friday for "violent conduct" during Saturday's loss to New York City FC. 

Ibrahimovic appeared to grab New York FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson by the neck in the 86th minute at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Both players received a yellow card for the incident.

The Galaxy lost 2-0 on Saturday. They sit third in the Western Conference with 22 points, eight behind Los Angeles FC. Ibrahimovic is second in MLS with nine goals. 

The Swedish star finished third in the MLS MVP voting in 2018, his first season with the Galaxy. 

