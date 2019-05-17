Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was suspended for two games on Friday for "violent conduct" during Saturday's loss to New York City FC.

Ibrahimovic appeared to grab New York FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson by the neck in the 86th minute at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Both players received a yellow card for the incident.

Zlatan chokes Johnson. Both players get a yellow card. pic.twitter.com/dh1l2fGAl1 — mark kastner (@mkstnr) May 11, 2019

The Galaxy lost 2-0 on Saturday. They sit third in the Western Conference with 22 points, eight behind Los Angeles FC. Ibrahimovic is second in MLS with nine goals.

The Swedish star finished third in the MLS MVP voting in 2018, his first season with the Galaxy.