Columbus Crew star playmaker Federico Higuain will miss the remainder of the 2019 MLS season after suffering an injury that will require ACL reconstruction surgery, the club announced on Friday.

The injury occurred in a loss to the Colorado Rapids last Saturday, with Higuain exiting in the 67th minute after having assisted on, at the time, an equalizing goal. Higuain, the older brother of on-loan Chelsea star Gonzalo, has been one of Columbus and MLS's most consistent stars, amassing 55 goals and 63 assists since joining the club in 2012. He'll leave a void in Caleb Porter's attack for a team that has fallen on some harsh times after a bright start to the season. Columbus opened 4-1-1 but has since gone 0-8-1 to tumble out of the playoff places.

Higuain's future with the Crew and MLS suddenly comes into full focus. He signed a one-year contract extension in April 2018 that ran through the end of the current season. At 34, and coming off a major knee injury, it's unclear if another contract would follow.