Tottenham and Liverpool will square off in the Champions League final on Saturday. Kickoff from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Liverpool advanced to the final following a stunning comeback against Barcelona in the semifinals. The Reds entered the second leg down three goals. An early goal from Divock Origi, two in a two-minute span in the second half from Georginio Wijnaldum and then another in the 79th minute from Origi put Liverpool ahead 4–3 on aggregate and earned them a final berth thanks to one of the best comebacks in UEFA Champions League history. This is Liverpool's second straight final appearance, after losing last year's title to Real Madrid.

In another crazy comeback, Tottenham moved past Ajax in the semifinals by scoring three unanswered second-half goals in the second leg to advance on the away goals tiebreaker after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Liverpool is seeking its sixth title in its history, while Tottenham is going after its first.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Univision, Univision Deportes

