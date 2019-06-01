How Liverpool has Fared in the Champions League Final

Liverpool is one of five clubs with five-plus Champions League titles, trailing only A.C. Milan and Real Madrid. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 01, 2019

Liverpool will face off against Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1, aiming to add another trophy to the club's impressive history. The club is one of five teams with five-plus Champions League (formerly European Cup) titles, tied with Bayern Munich and Barcelona for the third most all-time. 

Liverpool is a five-time Champions League/European Cup winner. It won its last title in 2005 after ripping off a streak of four titles in eight years from 1977-1984. Liverpool had a chance to clinch its sixth Champions League title in 2018, but fell to Real Madrid 3-1 in the final

Here's how Liverpool has fared in past Champions League finals. 

1977: Liverpool 3, Borussia Monchengladbach 1
1978: Liverpool 1, Club Brugge 0
1981: Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0
1984: Liverpool 1, Roma 1 (Liverpool wins on penalties)
1985: Liverpool 0, Juventus 1
2005: Liverpool 3, A.C. Milan 3 (Liverpool wins on penalties)
2007: AC Milan 2, Liverpool 1
2018: Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1

Entering Saturday's game between Liverpool and Tottenham, here's how the all-time Champions League winners' leaderboard shakes out. 

Check out full slate of standings below:

1: Real Madrid – 13 Champions League titles (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

2: A.C Milan – 7 Champions League titles (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

T-3: Liverpool – 5 Champions League titles (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005)

T-3: Bayern Munich – 5 Champions League titles (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 201)

T-3: Barcelona – 5 Champions League titles (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

6: Ajax – 4 Champions League titles (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

T-7: Manchester United – 3 Champions League titles (1968, 1999, 2008)

T-7: Inter Milan – 3 Champions League titles (1964, 1965, 2010)

T-9: Juventus – 2 Champions League titles (1985, 1996)

T-9: Benfica – 2 Champions League titles (1961, 1962)

T-9: Nottingham Forest – 2 Champions League titles (1970, 1980)

T-9: Porto – 2 Champions League titles (1997, 2004)

T-13: Celtic – 1 Champions League title (1967)

T-13: Hamburg 1 Champions League title (1983)

T-13: Steaua Burcuresti 1 Champions League title (1986)

T-13: Marseille 1 Champions League title (1993)

T-13: Borussia Dortmund 1 Champions League title (1997)

T-13: Chelsea 1 Champions League title (2012)

T-13: Feyenoord 1 Champions League title (1970)

T-13: Aston Villa 1 Champions League title (1982)

T-13: PSV Eindhoven 1 Champions League title (1988)

T-13: Red Star Belgrade – 1 Champions League title (1991)

