Nike Releases Empowering New Ad Ahead of Women's World Cup

Nike released an empowering new ad for the Women's World Cup which kicks off next week in France.

Set to debut during the men’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, the three-minute spot set to Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "Bad Reputation," includes several soccer stars including U.S. women's national team winger Crystal Dunn, Brazil’s Andressa Alves, Korea’s Ji So-Yun, Netherlands’ Lieke Martens, Australia’s Sam Kerr, China’s Wang Shuang, France’s Amandine Henry and England’s Fran Kirby and more players who will take center stage at the upcoming World Cup.

Former England star Alex Scott is imagined as Barcelona’s men’s coach while male stars like Neymar Jr., Gerard Piqué, and Philippe Coutinho also appear in the inspiring ad to show 10-year-old Makena Cook, a soccer player from California, the exciting world of professional soccer.

The new ad encourages athletes to "Dream Further" and follows Nike's "Dream Crazier," spot shown during the Oscars which several prominent female athletes including Serena Williams, who also narrated the commercial.

The World Cup begins on Friday, June 7 when host France faces South Korea.