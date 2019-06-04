Lionel Messi's stunning free kick against Liverpool has been voted the Champions League Goal of the Tournament for 2018/19.

The Argentine maestro curled the ball into the top corner from around 25 yards out, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson unable to do anything about the wonder strike. It was a fitting way for the supremely skilled forward to score his 600th goal for Barça, and was also his 42nd free-kick goal for the Catalans.

Messi's strike has now been named Goal of the Tournament, with the announcement being made on the official UEFA Champions League social media channels following a fan vote in association with Nissan.

Lionel Messi scores his 600th career goal for Barcelona with absolute precision. A true stunner



The goal came in Barcelona's semifinal first leg tie against Liverpool at Camp Nou. It was Messi's second strike of the game and put Barça 3-0 up, which meant Liverpool had a monumental task on their hands to progress.

However, Messi's efforts all turned out to be in vain, as Jurgen Klopp's side shocked the football world by decimating Barça 4-0 in the return leg at Anfield. Liverpool went on to win the competition, defeating Tottenham in the final to claim their sixth European Cup.

Messi had plenty of competition for the award, with fans given the chance to vote for Arjen Robben's trademark left-footed strike against Benfica and Ivan Rakitic's stunning half-volley against Tottenham.

His biggest competition, however, was from old rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar scored a brilliant first-time volley against his former club Manchester United in the group stage following a lofted through-ball from Leonardo Bonucci.

However, it's Messi strike that's been voted the best, and it's hard to argue with the voters' choice. Messi also finished as the 2018/19 Champions League top scorer with 12 goals in just 10 games.

The Argentine will hope his side fare better in Europe next year, Barça having also thrown away a three-goal lead against Roma in 2017/18.

The Spanish champions have been linked with a number of high profile transfer targets following this season's European disappointment, including Antoine Griezmann and Matthjis de Ligt.