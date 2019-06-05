Brazil hosts Qatar on Wednesday night as both nations continue preparations for this month's Copa America.

Controversy is swirling around Brazil camp amid a recent rape accusation against Neymar, which the player denies. The Seleção, who are hosting Copa America, will look to turn its focus back to the field at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia. Since a quarterfinal elimination at the 2018 World Cup, Brazil is 7-0-1.

Qatar, meanwhile, is one of two Asia-based guest nations taking part in Copa America and will enter the competition as Asia's champions after surprisingly winning the regional title by beating Japan in the February final. Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, has won seven straight matches–all in the Asian championship–and will aim to play the part of spoiler both for Brazil and the rest of the Copa America field this summer.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

